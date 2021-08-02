New suburban vaccination clinic opening

East Maine School District 63 and Jewel-Osco have teamed to create a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 or older can get their first shot on Aug. 9 and second shot Aug. 30 at Gemini Middle School, 8955 Greenwood Ave., Niles. Use Door 12.

The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can schedule an appointment at emsd63.org.