Man's body pulled from Gurnee pond

A missing Gurnee man was found dead in a pond, according to a Gurnee police spokesperson.

Officers pulled a body from a pond at Washington Street and Hillview Drive about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Gurnee police have not yet released the man's name, pending identification, but the Illinois State Police activated a missing person's alert last week for James Hedrich.

Hedrich, 82, was last seen walking away from the Gurnee Place Memory Care Community at 505 Hunt Club Road around 5:10 a.m. July 30.