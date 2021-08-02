Man's body pulled from Gurnee pond
Updated 8/2/2021 9:46 PM
A missing Gurnee man was found dead in a pond, according to a Gurnee police spokesperson.
Officers pulled a body from a pond at Washington Street and Hillview Drive about 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Gurnee police have not yet released the man's name, pending identification, but the Illinois State Police activated a missing person's alert last week for James Hedrich.
Hedrich, 82, was last seen walking away from the Gurnee Place Memory Care Community at 505 Hunt Club Road around 5:10 a.m. July 30.
