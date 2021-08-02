Man injured in shooting at his Aurora Township home; Kane detectives seek info

A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting at 1:20 a.m. Monday in Aurora Township, according to the Kane County sheriff's office.

Four people entered the victim's home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue before the shooting and left a short time later, officials said.

The man was treated at a hospital for his injuries and released.

Authorities say it appears the man was targeted, and that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (630) 444-1103.