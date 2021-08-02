Long Grove to host welcome reception for new village manager

Long Grove is hosting a welcome reception Wednesday for new Village Manager Greg Jackson and Denise Rosenquist, the first director of operations.

Jackson was selected from among 57 applicants to replace David Lothspeich, who left after 18 years for another position. Jackson, who had served as Winthrop Harbor's first village administrator, was sworn in on July 13. Rosenquist had been an administrative intern the past two years and was hired in May to the new village position.

The reception is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Broken Earth Winery, 219 Robert Parker Coffin Road. There will be complimentary hors dóeuvres and a cash bar.