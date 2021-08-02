Kane County COVID vaccinations

The Kane County Health Department, in partnership with Illinois Department of Public Health, will provide COVID vaccines at two events in the coming week.

Vaccinations clinics will be Thursday, Aug. 5, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Food for Greater Elgin Vaccination Event, 1553 Commerce Drive, Elgin; and Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin (register at gbpl.info/vaxclinics).

All youths ages 12 to 17 receiving the Pfizer vaccine will receive two free tickets to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, while tickets remain. Minors under the age of 18 must bring a signed Pfizer consent form by their parental guardian to receive the COVID vaccine. Download the form: http://ow.ly/Ku6650FqSD8

For information, visit the KaneHealth.com or call the health department at (630) 208-3801.