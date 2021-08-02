Feder: Steve Dolinsky makes reservation with NBC 5 as 'The Food Guy'

There's finally some good news on the eat beat in Chicago.

Steve Dolinsky, whose savvy restaurant reviews have been tantalizing viewers for more than 25 years, is about to become a weekly special on the menu of NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, Robert Feder reports.

The 13-time James Beard Award winner just signed on as food reporter at NBC 5. His new segment, titled "The Food Guy," will air Thursdays on the 10 p.m. newscast, starting this week. His reports also will air on Friday afternoon newscasts and weekend morning newscasts.

