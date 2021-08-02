COVID-19 update: 79,040 more shots, 5,608 new cases, 11 additional deaths

As of Monday, 6,505,883 people have been fully vaccinated or 51% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, February 2021

New cases of COVID-19 came to 5,608 over the weekend with 11 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

From Friday through Sunday, 79,040 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 27,396.

The federal government has delivered 14,948,895 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,290,344 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,505,883 people have been fully vaccinated or 51% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 2,821 from Friday through Sunday nights.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.3% based on a seven-day average, reflecting a continued rise.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,425,219 and 23,451 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

New infections came to 2,180 on Saturday, 1,741 on Sunday and 1,687 on Monday, state records show. The IDPH does not update COVID-19 data on the weekends.