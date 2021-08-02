Blagojevich sues for right to run again
Updated 8/2/2021 7:47 PM
Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich returned Monday to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, where he filed a lawsuit challenging a state Senate resolution that prevents him from running for state or local office.
"I don't like this place," Blagojevich said of the building where he had previously been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on corruption charges. "I only have unhappy memories associated with this building."
The former governor also began to say, "Now, I don't have any --" before he stopped himself and told reporters, "I may or may not run for public office again. I don't have any particular plan to do it. I don't have any plans to do it."
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.