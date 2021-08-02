Blagojevich sues for right to run again

Disgraced former Gov. Rod Blagojevich speaks during a news conference outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Monday before filing a suit to challenge a resolution that prohibits him from running for any state or local office. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich returned Monday to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, where he filed a lawsuit challenging a state Senate resolution that prevents him from running for state or local office.

"I don't like this place," Blagojevich said of the building where he had previously been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on corruption charges. "I only have unhappy memories associated with this building."

The former governor also began to say, "Now, I don't have any --" before he stopped himself and told reporters, "I may or may not run for public office again. I don't have any particular plan to do it. I don't have any plans to do it."

