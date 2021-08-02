 

Bartlett police seek help in finding missing woman

  • Bartlett resident Lisa M. Raska was last seen last seen near the area of Hale and North avenues after she walked from her residence about 7 p.m. Friday.

    Bartlett resident Lisa M. Raska was last seen last seen near the area of Hale and North avenues after she walked from her residence about 7 p.m. Friday. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 8/2/2021 6:01 PM

Bartlett police are asking for the public's help in locating 58-year-old Lisa M. Raska, last seen near the area of Hale and North avenues after she walked from her residence about 7 p.m. Friday, July 30.

Police describe Raska as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

 

She was last seen carrying a blue plastic cup and wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and flip-flop sandals.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 