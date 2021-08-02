Bartlett police seek help in finding missing woman

Bartlett resident Lisa M. Raska was last seen last seen near the area of Hale and North avenues after she walked from her residence about 7 p.m. Friday. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

Bartlett police are asking for the public's help in locating 58-year-old Lisa M. Raska, last seen near the area of Hale and North avenues after she walked from her residence about 7 p.m. Friday, July 30.

Police describe Raska as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen carrying a blue plastic cup and wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and flip-flop sandals.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.