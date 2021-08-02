Bartlett police seek help in finding missing woman
Updated 8/2/2021 6:01 PM
Bartlett police are asking for the public's help in locating 58-year-old Lisa M. Raska, last seen near the area of Hale and North avenues after she walked from her residence about 7 p.m. Friday, July 30.
Police describe Raska as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.
She was last seen carrying a blue plastic cup and wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and flip-flop sandals.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.
