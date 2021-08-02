Authorities: Man who escaped Elgin police custody last week found in Hanover Park

A man who escaped Elgin police custody last week was apprehended Monday in Hanover Park, police said.

Hugo R. Avila, 21, was picked up by Elgin police about 2 p.m. with the assistance of the Hanover Park Police Department, according to a Facebook post by the Elgin Police Department. Police said no details would be released.

Avila was in Elgin police custody last Tuesday on felony traffic charges when the escape occurred. He was being taken from Elgin to the sheriff's office in St. Charles when he escaped from a transport vehicle in the area of Randall Road and Route 64 in St. Charles, authorities said.

Avila managed to evade capture despite a lengthy search by officers from Elgin, St. Charles and the Kane County sheriff's office, police said.