Wheeling village board meets Monday to talk finances
Updated 8/1/2021 10:31 PM
The Wheeling village board will meet Monday night to review an annual financial report and discuss other issues.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd.
It also will air live online on the village's official YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/wheelingiltv.
