Waukegan man charged with sexual assault

A Waukegan man awaits trial on charges of sexually assaulting two children and a woman, according to court records.

Arturo Carmona-Diaz, 49, of the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue, was arrested on July 15 and is being held in Lake County jail on a $1 million bond.

Carmona-Diaz was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, two counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Carmona-Diaz is charged with assaulting a woman in May 2017 and two children under 13 between May and November of 2020.

Lake County Judge Paul Novak ordered Carmona-Diaz to not contact the three victims. Carmona-Diaz will be prohibited from contacting any children under 18 if released on bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 18.