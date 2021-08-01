Volleyball and track Olympians from suburbs: When they could be on TV on Sunday
Posted8/1/2021 5:00 AM
Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Sunday for events that feature local athletes:
7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics, Alex Diab of Glen Ellyn (alternate), NBC5
7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Argentina, Thomas Jaeschke of Wheaton and Jeff Jendryk of Wheaton (alternate), NBC5
6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Track and field, David Kendziera of Mount Prospect, Tori Franklin of Westmont, Sandi Morris of Downers Grove, NBC5
9 p.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Argentina (replay), NBCSN
11 p.m.: Women's volleyball, USA vs. Italy, Kelsey Robinson of Bartlett and Lauren Carlini of Aurora, NBC5
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.