Volleyball and track Olympians from suburbs: When they could be on TV on Sunday

Thomas Jaeschke of Wheaton has gotten in on the Olympic action playing for Team USA on the volleyball court. FIVB

Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Sunday for events that feature local athletes:

7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics, Alex Diab of Glen Ellyn (alternate), NBC5

7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Argentina, Thomas Jaeschke of Wheaton and Jeff Jendryk of Wheaton (alternate), NBC5

6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Track and field, David Kendziera of Mount Prospect, Tori Franklin of Westmont, Sandi Morris of Downers Grove, NBC5

9 p.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Argentina (replay), NBCSN

11 p.m.: Women's volleyball, USA vs. Italy, Kelsey Robinson of Bartlett and Lauren Carlini of Aurora, NBC5