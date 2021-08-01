Seventy employees evacuated, three hospitalized after ammonia leak at Wheeling pizza factory

An hazardous materials leak at a Wheeling pizza factory sent three employees to local hospitals with minor injuries and caused the evacuation of approximately 70 employees Saturday.

Wheeling fire crews were called to Richelieu Foods, 120 W. Palatine Road, at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials identified the material as anhydrous ammonia, used for the refrigeration of processed food.

Fire officials said crews mitigated the leak and then remained on location to ventilate the 500,000-square-foot factory, which makes and freezes pizzas.

No firefighters were injured. Hazardous materials technicians from approximately 20 neighboring towns responded, fire officials said.

The source of the leak has not been yet been identified.