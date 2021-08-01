Open house Tuesday to discuss solar power proposal for Kane jail, court building

Kane County officials on Tuesday will talk about a proposal to put a solar field that would generate 2,000 kilowatts of power for the Kane County Judicial Center and jail.

The discussion will happen during a forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kane County Government Center, Building A, 719 S. Batavia Ave. (Route 31), Geneva.

It also will be available on Zoom; the link is on the Calendar page at countyofkane.org.

To make a public comment, sign up under "Energy and Environmental Committee" at kaneapplications.countyofkane.org/COBSpeaker.