Open house Tuesday to discuss solar power proposal for Kane jail, court building
Updated 8/1/2021 10:31 PM
Kane County officials on Tuesday will talk about a proposal to put a solar field that would generate 2,000 kilowatts of power for the Kane County Judicial Center and jail.
The discussion will happen during a forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kane County Government Center, Building A, 719 S. Batavia Ave. (Route 31), Geneva.
It also will be available on Zoom; the link is on the Calendar page at countyofkane.org.
To make a public comment, sign up under "Energy and Environmental Committee" at kaneapplications.countyofkane.org/COBSpeaker.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.