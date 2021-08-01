Lombard police inviting people to sign up for Citizen's Police Academy

Lombard police are inviting those who live or work in the village to participate in the 31st Citizen's Police Academy beginning Sept. 7.

The free academy provides an understanding of modern police procedures and the challenges officers face. Participants will meet members of the Lombard Police Department and gain a hands-on experience of police work.

Classes are from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays over 10 weeks and are taught by Lombard officers. Topics include traffic stops, recruitment and hiring, search and seizure laws, defensive tactics training, and police dog protocols and training, as well as other hands-on instruction.

Visit villageoflombard.org/cpa for more details.