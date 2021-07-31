Suburbanites in Olympic volleyball, track: Who'll be on TV on Saturday

David Kendziera competes at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this summer. Courtesy of Matt Parker

Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Saturday for events that feature suburban athletes:

1 a.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Brazil, Thomas Jaeschke of Wheaton and Jeff Jendryk of Wheaton (alternate), replay, NBCSN

7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Track and field, David Kendziera of Mount Prospect, Tori Franklin of Westmont, Sandi Morris of Downers Grove, USA Network

9 p.m.: Women's volleyball, USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee, Kelsey Robinson of Bartlett and Lauren Carlini of Aurora, replay, NBCSN