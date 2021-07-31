Suburbanites in Olympic volleyball, track: Who'll be on TV on Saturday
Updated 7/31/2021 12:27 AM
Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Saturday for events that feature suburban athletes:
1 a.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Brazil, Thomas Jaeschke of Wheaton and Jeff Jendryk of Wheaton (alternate), replay, NBCSN
7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Track and field, David Kendziera of Mount Prospect, Tori Franklin of Westmont, Sandi Morris of Downers Grove, USA Network
9 p.m.: Women's volleyball, USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee, Kelsey Robinson of Bartlett and Lauren Carlini of Aurora, replay, NBCSN
