 

Suburbanites in Olympic volleyball, track: Who'll be on TV on Saturday

  • David Kendziera competes at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this summer.

    David Kendziera competes at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this summer. Courtesy of Matt Parker

 
Updated 7/31/2021 12:27 AM

Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Saturday for events that feature suburban athletes:

1 a.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Brazil, Thomas Jaeschke of Wheaton and Jeff Jendryk of Wheaton (alternate), replay, NBCSN

 

7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Track and field, David Kendziera of Mount Prospect, Tori Franklin of Westmont, Sandi Morris of Downers Grove, USA Network

9 p.m.: Women's volleyball, USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee, Kelsey Robinson of Bartlett and Lauren Carlini of Aurora, replay, NBCSN

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 