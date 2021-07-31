Suburban Skyview: BMX rider jumps out of his shadow

A rider casts a long shadow on a late-afternoon jump at The Hill BMX Track in Elgin, one of more than 300 BMX tracks in the United States. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A long afternoon shadow is accentuated as a lone rider gets some air on a jump while warming up at The Hill BMX in Elgin.

This photo was taken from about 50 feet in the air at about 5:30 on a Tuesday afternoon while competitors were warming up before racing kicked off.

Because of the angle of the camera and the direction of the late afternoon sun, the rider appears to be jumping up and away from the shadow.

The track, which draws kids of all ages, has a series of berm turns, straightaways and a "rhythm section" of several bumps and obstacles to keep the riders on their toes.

The changes in grade are more difficult to discern from high in the air.

The Hill BMX in Elgin is one of more than 300 USA BMX facilities around the country.

The track is located at 709 Sports Way at the Elgin Sports Complex, behind the softball fields.

The bike motocross track. which has been in operation since 1990. was founded by Jim McMahon, the owner of Sundance Cycle, which dates back to the early 1980s.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.