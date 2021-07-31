St. Charles Area Chamber looking for new leader

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new leader following the announcement that Chamber President and CEO Jim Di Ciaula is leaving the organization next month.

He started in his position in January 2018. His last day will be Sept. 3.

"I've been spending some time over the last several months thinking about where we've been, what we've accomplished and where it's going next, while at the same time thinking about what do I want to do next and do I want to carry this forward or is it a good time to transition," Di Ciaula said. "I put a lot of energy, passion and focus into bringing it where it is. I thought maybe it's a good time to let someone else come in and bring some fresh ideas and perspectives and continue to move it to another level."

Di Ciaula said he is proud of the Chamber's efforts to help the business community navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We did all that we could to help get information, tools and resources out to the community during the pandemic," he said. "And we're continuing to support them in different ways. I do feel good about that."

St. Charles Area Chamber Board Chairman Ryan Anderson commended Di Ciaula for all the work he has done.

"I think it's well known that he worked tirelessly, especially during COVID, to help our members out," Anderson said. "He along with one of our members, Bill Papp, really did a lot of research on the PPP loans and provided our members with a tremendous amount of information."

He said when Di Ciaula came to the Chamber, "he definitely advanced it several steps from where it was."

"He brought in some very good programs and really brought a lot of enthusiasm to the job," Anderson said. "He is a St. Charles resident, so he has a vested interest. And he knows a lot of people and he has been a valuable asset."

Di Ciaula is not sure what he will do next.

"Right now, my plan is to take a bit of a break, because it's been really busy, and then I'll begin exploring what's next in my journey," he said. "I'm a big believer in intentional living and journaling and looking at what are my strengths and where can I provide value. And I'll be looking at what those opportunities are once I close this chapter of it."