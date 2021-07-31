Police release photos of suspects in West Dundee road rage beating death

West Dundee police on Saturday released photos of the three men suspected in a road-rage beating that left a Carpentersville man dead.

Kurt E. Doporcyk, 41, of Algonquin; Ryan T. Barrett, 32, of Huntley; and Peter D. Stoyshich, 30, of Belize each have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and mob action stemming from the June 10 fight outside Casey's General Store in West Dundee.

Alex T. Hall Jr. of Carpentersville, 52, died three days after the attack from blunt traumatic injuries to his neck.

Authorities asked anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the three suspects to call the police department at (847) 551-3810.

The public release of photos of the suspects comes a little more than a week after police announced charges against them, following a Kane County grand jury's indictment.

The attack, which police described as a road-rage matter, happened at 7:38 a.m. June 10 in the parking lot of Casey's, a gasoline station and convenience store on Route 31 across the street from the police department. Two vehicles pulled into the parking lot after a dispute on the road.

Police say six people were involved, and three people from one car, including the man killed, were injured.