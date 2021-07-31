Podcast on serial killer John Wayne Gacy by defense lawyer's son questions police investigation

Police officers remove a body from the Norwood Park Township home of John Wayne Gacy, the suburbs' most notorious serial killer. Daily Herald File Photo

After a recent documentary suggested serial killer John Wayne Gacy might have had accomplices, a new podcast from a Chicago-area attorney says the police may have lied about two key pieces of evidence in the case.

Gacy killed 33 young men and boys and buried them in the crawl space under his Norwood Park home in the late 1970s. He was arrested in December 1978 and executed in 1994.

Gacy's defense attorneys, who worked on an unsuccessful insanity defense, were Sam Amirante and Robert Motta. Motta's son, Bob, is also an attorney and host of the podcast "Defense Diaries," which has been examining the Gacy investigation.

In Episode 8, Motta unveiled an admission by three retired Des Plaines police officers and a former Cook County evidence technician that key pieces of evidence that led to the second search warrant, which resulted in Gacy's arrest, might have been fudged.

• See the Sun-Times' full report at chicago.suntimes.com.