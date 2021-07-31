Hands-on experience with 'big wheels' at Barrington Big Trucks event

Audrey McCauley, 1, holds onto the window as she looks at her grandmother from inside a school bus at the Barrington Big Trucks event at Ron Beese Park on the southwest side of Barrington Saturday. Audrey's mother Hayden, who is holding her, said the girl loves all things regarding buses and has almost 20 toy buses at her Barrington home. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Two parking lots had every kind of truck at the Barrington Big Trucks event at Ron Beese Park on the southwest side of Barrington Saturday. There was also a trackless train to ride. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Families line up for their turn for a look at a truck, including a food truck, at the Barrington Big Trucks event at Ron Beese Park on the southwest side of Barrington Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

From bright red fire engines to giant green garbage haulers, the big trucks were back Saturday in Barrington.

The Barrington Park District's annual "Big Trucks" event returned to Ron Beese Park, where kids -- and some parents, though they may never admit it -- had loads of fun crawling in and around some of the giant vehicles they see around town.

Besides checking out the trucks, visitors could compete in big wheel races, ride a trackless train and have fun on an inflatable.

The event also served a double purpose as a food drive to help restock local pantries. Everyone who donated a canned item received a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes.