Hands-on experience with 'big wheels' at Barrington Big Trucks event
Updated 7/31/2021 5:18 PM
From bright red fire engines to giant green garbage haulers, the big trucks were back Saturday in Barrington.
The Barrington Park District's annual "Big Trucks" event returned to Ron Beese Park, where kids -- and some parents, though they may never admit it -- had loads of fun crawling in and around some of the giant vehicles they see around town.
Besides checking out the trucks, visitors could compete in big wheel races, ride a trackless train and have fun on an inflatable.
The event also served a double purpose as a food drive to help restock local pantries. Everyone who donated a canned item received a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes.
