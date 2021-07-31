Gurnee police seek man last seen at memory care facility

The Gurnee Police Department is requesting assistance in locating James Hedrich, 82, last seen at the Gurnee Place Memory Care Community.

The Illinois State Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory alert for Gurnee resident James Hedrich, police said Saturday evening.

Police said Hedrich, 82, has a condition that places him in danger. He was last seen walking away from the Gurnee Place Memory Care Community at 505 Hunt Club Road around 5:10 a.m. July 30.

Hedrich is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 155 pounds, police said. He was reportedly wearing a maroon sweatshirt and either grey sweatpants or blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Hedrich's whereabouts is being asked to call Gurnee police at 847-599-7000.