Gurnee police seek man last seen at memory care facility
Updated 7/31/2021 5:51 PM
The Illinois State Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory alert for Gurnee resident James Hedrich, police said Saturday evening.
Police said Hedrich, 82, has a condition that places him in danger. He was last seen walking away from the Gurnee Place Memory Care Community at 505 Hunt Club Road around 5:10 a.m. July 30.
Hedrich is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 155 pounds, police said. He was reportedly wearing a maroon sweatshirt and either grey sweatpants or blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Hedrich's whereabouts is being asked to call Gurnee police at 847-599-7000.
