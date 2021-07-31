Boy found dead in Villa Park apartment Saturday morning

Police are investigating the death of a boy in a Villa Park apartment Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.

The death was reported just before noon in an apartment building near 3rd Avenue and Vermont Street. Neighbors reported police detectives being on scene most of the afternoon, with at least one hearing screaming.

Police crime tape was put up around the area, and police were still outside the apartment complex Saturday night, with detectives going in and out of the building.

"The investigation is ongoing and too fresh to comment further," said Police Chief Mike Rivas in an email to the Daily Herald.

Rivas confirmed that a male child died, but he did not provide an age.

Family members of the boy and his mother who were gathered in front of the building declined to comment.

The chief would not say if any suspects are in custody or if police have identified any persons of interest, but he did say there is no ongoing threat to the public.