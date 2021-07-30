Naperville's Bob Odenkirk tweets that he had 'small heart attack' with no surgery needed

Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES -- Actor and Naperville North graduate Bob Odenkirk said Friday he is "going to be okay" after suffering a small heart attack earlier this week.

The "Better Call Saul" star took to Twitter to explain that doctors "knew how to fix the blockage without surgery," adding, "I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Odenkirk also thanked fans for their support. "Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me."

Odenkirk collapsed Tuesday on the Albuquerque set where the "Breaking Bad" spin-off is shooting its sixth and final season. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital.

I had a small heart attack. But I';m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I';m going to take a beat to recover but I';ll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

Odenkirk's son Nate, the elder of his two children, tweeted earlier this week, "He's going to be okay."

The sixth season of the spin-off prequel to "Breaking Bad" is set to air on AMC next year. Both shows were shot in and mostly set in Albuquerque.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, Jimmy McGill, who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the "criminal lawyer" who appeared in dozens of episodes of "Breaking Bad."

Odenkirk was born in Berwyn and graduated from Naperville North High School before shipping off to the College of DuPage at age 16. Odenkirk also spent time at Marquette and Southern Illinois before finishing a broadcasting degree at Columbia College in Chicago.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.