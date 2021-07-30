Feder: A smaller Chicago Tribune 'may take some getting used to,' editor says
Updated 7/30/2021 6:55 AM
Weekday print editions of the Chicago Tribune shrank from four sections to three and the newspaper's stand-alone feature section vanished, reports Robert Feder.
Those were among this week's noticeable cutbacks as the newspaper continues to downsize under the new ownership of hedge fund Alden Global Capital (and adjust to the sudden loss of more than 40 newsroom employees through buyouts).
Read the full story here.
