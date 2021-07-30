Elgin honors civil rights activist Ernie Broadnax
Lifelong Elgin resident and civil rights activist Ernie Broadnax was honored Friday for his many contributions as Ernie Broadnax Day was celebrated on the front lawn of the Elgin History Museum.
Broadnax, born in 1935, is from one of the first African American families to live in Elgin. He was Elgin Community College's first Black basketball player and was the first Black person to have an office at Elgin City Hall in the late 1960s.
Among the many accomplishments of the educator, historian and activist is the 2015 documentary, "Project 2-3-1: Two Boxcars, Three Blocks, One City: A Story of Elgin's African American Heritage," which he produced. The documentary was distributed to all 844 Illinois libraries in partnership with Secretary of State Jesse White. He was also the originator and narrator of the trolley car tour of Elgin's historic Black neighborhood.