COVID-19 cases higher than year ago, but hospitalizations, deaths down

Illinois is averaging more new daily COVID-19 cases this week than during the same time period last year, but hospitalizations and deaths are much lower than this time a year ago, state health data shows. Associated Press File photo/March 31

Though COVID-19 cases in Illinois are up slightly from a year ago, hospitalizations and deaths are significantly less than this time last year.

Illinois Department of Public Health records show the state is currently averaging 1,669 new cases a day for the week. During the same seven-day period last year, the state was averaging 1,424 new cases each day.

The state's current seven-day case positivity rate is also higher today than it was a year ago at this time, 4% now compared to 3.8% then.

But the biggest difference between the end of July this year versus last year are the hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus.

Last year, IDPH was reporting a seven-day rolling average of 1,421 hospitalizations for the week that ended July 30 and 15 deaths a day. Now, the state is averaging almost half as many hospitalizations this week, with 796, and almost a third of the deaths, at six a day.

Health officials are blaming the recent rise in cases on the increased prevalence of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, while noting vaccinations are helping keep most of those infected out of hospitals or from dying.

More than 80% Illinois residents 65 and older, considered by health officials to be the state's most vulnerable population, are now fully vaccinated, according to IDPH records.

In June, IDPH officials reported 87% of the new cases diagnosed were unvaccinated individuals, 87% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated and 92% of the 400-plus deaths were unvaccinated residents.

"The vast majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated," said IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold. "COVID-19 vaccines are effective."

IDPH officials reported today another 24,133 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

That brings the total number of vaccine shots administered in the state to 13,211,304, with providers averaging 22,064 inoculations a day over the past week, IDPH records indicate.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported eight more COVID-19 deaths, while 2,348 new cases of the disease were also diagnosed.

The state's death toll from the virus is now at 23,440, with 1,419,611 Illinois residents who have tested positive.

Illinois hospitals are currently treating 903 COVID-19 patients, 167 of whom are in intensive care.