Yet another truck strikes roof of Long Grove bridge

Another truck got stuck under the cover of Long Grove's iconic bridge on Thursday. Neil Holdway | Staff Photographer

A truck became wedged under the roof of Long Grove's iconic covered bridge late Thursday afternoon, marking at least the 15th time the bridge has been damaged since it reopened last August after major repairs from a previous crash.

Police were dispatched to the scene about 4:30 p.m. after the truck -- a 2013 white Chevy -- got stuck, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

Clearance on the bridge, which is on Robert Park Coffin Road, is 8 feet, 6 inches.

The Lake County sheriff's office deflated the tires of the truck to free it Thursday.

There was minor damage, and the driver was cited, police said.

• Daily Herald correspondent Madison Savedra contributed to this report.