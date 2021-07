Watch them compete: Thursday's lineup of suburban Olympians on TV

David Kendziera of Mount Prospect competes earlier this month at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. Courtesy of Matt Parker

Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Thursday for events that feature athletes from the suburbs:

12:15-3:15 a.m. Men's gymnastics, Alex Diab of Glen Ellyn (alternate), NBC5

7:45 a.m. Women's volleyball, USA vs. Turkey, Kelsey Robinson of Bartlett and Lauren Carlini of Aurora (alternate), USA Network

11 a.m. BMX racing, Felicia Stancil of Lake Villa, NBC5

3 p.m. Women's Judo (78 kg), Nefeli Papadakis of Gurnee, USA Network

5 p.m. Women's volleball, USA vs. Turkey (replay), NBCSN

7 p.m. Men's track, 400 meter hurdles, David Kendziera of Mount Prospect, USA Network

9:55 p.m. Men's volleyball, USA vs. Brazil, Thomas Jaeschke of Wheaton and Jeff Jendryk of Wheaton (alternate), CNBC

11 p.m. Women's volleyball, USA vs. Turkey (replay), NBCSN

11:05 p.m. to 1 a.m. Men's track, 400 meter hurdles (replay), NBC5

11:05 p.m. to 1 a.m. BMX racing (replay), NBC5