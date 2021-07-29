 

Skate bash will help Bartlett police connect with youths

  • After going on hiatus last year because of the pandemic, Bartlett's annual "Twilight Skate Park Bash" will be back Friday as part of the National Night Out campaign.

    After going on hiatus last year because of the pandemic, Bartlett's annual "Twilight Skate Park Bash" will be back Friday as part of the National Night Out campaign. Daily Herald File Photo/August 2005

 
Alexa Jurado
 
 
Posted7/29/2021 5:30 AM

Bartlett's annual Twilight Skate Park Bash will be back Friday evening.

The event is the one night a year the police bring in lights so skaters can shred the ramps even after sunset.

 

The skate park usually closes as dusk.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 but has been long-standing tradition in town, occurring since the skate park opened over 10 years ago, organizers said.

The skate bash is organized by the Bartlett Police Department, along with the fire protection district, the park district and the village as part of the annual National Night Out celebration, a campaign promoting police and community partnerships.

"It's a fun event where the kids can interact with the officers and have a good time," said Kim Dasbach, superintendent of recreation at the Bartlett Park District.

National Night Out is meant to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and provide a way get to know each other better, Deputy Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We are very excited ... to continue to build on our positive relationships with the residents, businesses and civic groups in our community," Pretkelis said.

The skate bash is a particularly good way to connect with teens in the community, Dasbach said.

"It's a difficult age group to reach out to," she said.

Pretkelis said the visibility of Bartlett police officers -- in schools, as part of teaching programs and at community events like the Twilight Skate Park Bash -- helps cultivate relationships with younger residents in town.

"People get to know the police officers and are able to be more comfortable with having a police officer around," Pretkelis said.

Free food and drinks are provided by the Jim Jensen Pavilion. The skate bash is open to all ages, and attendees do not need to register.

Other National Night Out events will happen simultaneously in Bartlett, including a family fun night and a pool party from 6 to 9:15 p.m.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 