Hoffman Estates village hall to resume weekend hours

For the first time since spring of 2020, Hoffman Estates village hall will be open on the second Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Open dates through the end of the year will be Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.

Residents can pay utility bills, pick up approved permits, or submit passport applications (by appointment only). Some services, such as transfer stamps, will not be available on Saturdays.

Village hall is located at 1900 Hassell Road. Call (847) 882-9100 for more information