Elgin man killed in Carpentersville shooting
Updated 7/29/2021 1:17 PM
An Elgin man was shot to death early Thursday in Carpentersville, police say.
Police say they were called at 3:21 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the 0-99 block of Oxford Drive. The caller said a man was fleeing.
Jose Sanchez, 30, was found dead in a hallway of an apartment building.
An autopsy is pending.
Police are not releasing any other information.
