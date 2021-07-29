Elgin man killed in Carpentersville shooting

An Elgin man was shot to death early Thursday in Carpentersville, police say.

Police say they were called at 3:21 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the 0-99 block of Oxford Drive. The caller said a man was fleeing.

Jose Sanchez, 30, was found dead in a hallway of an apartment building.

An autopsy is pending.

Police are not releasing any other information.