COVID-19 update: 47,592 more shots, 12 more deaths, 1,691 new cases

State health officials reported another 47,592 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, Jan. 19

State health officials today reported 47,592 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois, the largest single-day total since late June.

That brings the total number of vaccine shots administered statewide to 13,187,171, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

The state health agency is also reporting 56.3% of the vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, while 72.1% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 1,691 new cases diagnosed.

The virus has now killed 23,432 Illinois residents and infected at least 1,417,263, according to state records.

Hospitals in Illinois are treating 881 COVID-19 patients, 179 of whom are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4%. Case positivity allows health officials to track the spread of new infections within a certain population. The rate is calculated as the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test result. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.