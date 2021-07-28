Suburbs could see damaging winds, torrential rain late tonight
Updated 7/28/2021 11:21 AM
Another round of strong thunderstorms could move through the suburbs late tonight, the National Weather Service is forecasting.
While isolated storms are possible during the day, the strongest chance of storms is between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday.
Damaging winds are the main threat with the storm, the weather service is reporting.
Torrential downpours could lead to flooding in some areas.
