Powerball to add third Monday draw beginning in August
Updated 7/28/2021 4:06 PM
A third weekly Powerball draw will be added to the Illinois Lottery lineup beginning Monday, Aug. 23.
The multistate Powerball game is played on Wednesday and Saturday nights and all rules, prize structures, odds and pricing will remain the same for the new Monday draw, according to a Wednesday news release from the Illinois Lottery.
Powerball debuted in Illinois in 2010, and more than 120 state residents have won prizes of at least $1 million, according to the news release.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and players can add the Power Play option for an additional dollar. Results are available online at illinoislottery.com and powerball.com.
