Feder: WIND moves Sean Hannity off new afternoon lineup
Updated 7/28/2021 6:12 AM
Sean Hannity will be relegated to late nights when WIND 560-AM launches a new weekday afternoon lineup on the Salem Media conservative news/talk station, Robert Feder writes.
Starting August 16, Charlie Kirk will air from 1 to 3 p.m., Sebastian Gorka will air from 3 to 4 p.m., and Shaun Thompson will air from 4 to 7 p.m.
Hannity, whose syndicated radio show has been airing live from 2 to 5 p.m. since 2014, will lose an hour and move to tape-delay from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Gorka will follow with another two hours from midnight to 2 a.m.
