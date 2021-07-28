COVID-19 update: 27,155 more shots, 6 more deaths, 2,082 new cases

Elgin 12-year-old Geneva Dadabo shows off her "I Got Mine" sticker, which she placed over her bandage after she got her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin more than two months ago. Rick West | Staff Photographer, May 13

Illinois public health officials today reported 27,155 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

That means over the past seven days, vaccine providers in Illinois are now administering an average of 17,982 doses daily.

All told, providers in Illinois have administered 14,685,385 doses of the vaccine since the rollout began in mid-December, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials say 56.2% of the state's vaccine-eligible population of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 72% of that age group have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, six more COVID-19 deaths were reported, as well as 2,082 new cases of the disease.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 23,420 since the outset of the pandemic, while 1,415,572 Illinois residents have been infected, according to the IDPH.

Hospitals in Illinois are treating 857 COVID-19 patients, 184 of whom are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate, which allows health officials to monitor the level of infection growth within a population, has risen to 4%. The last time the statewide rate was that high was mid-April.