Police searching for man who escaped custody in St. Charles during transport

Police officers from Elgin, St. Charles and the Kane County sheriff's office are searching for a man who escaped custody while being transported on Tuesday.

Authorities said Hugo R. Avila, 21, was in Elgin police custody for felony traffic offenses and being taken from Elgin to the sheriff's office in St. Charles when he escaped from the transport vehicle around 1:05 p.m. The escape happened in the area of Randall Road and Route 64 in St. Charles.

Avila was last seen fleeing the area on foot to the northeast.

Elgin police said Avila is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police are warning residents not to approach Avila and to call 911 if they see him.