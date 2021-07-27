Motorcyclist killed in Naperville crash identified

Naperville police have identified the 29-year-old motorcyclist who died after a crash Monday afternoon in Naperville.

Roy L. Weil of Naperville died as a result of injuries he suffered when his motorcycle collided with a Dodge Durango at Washington Street and Royce Road. Weil was driving north in the left lane of Washington and the Dodge Durango was turning east onto Royce from southbound Washington when they collided.

Weil was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.