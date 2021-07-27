Man killed after being struck by Metra train near Libertyville
Updated 7/27/2021 10:25 AM
An unidentified man was struck and killed by an outbound Metra train near Libertyville just after 8 a.m. today, Metra officials said.
Metra officials said the man was standing "on the tracks" when he was struck by the train several minutes after the train departed the Libertyville station toward its next stop in Fox Lake.
The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.
The train was stopped for nearly two hours and other train traffic on the line was halted as well, but trains have started moving again, Metra spokeswoman Sylvia Cooper said.
She urged commuters to visit metra.com to check the status of trains on the line and other service alerts.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.