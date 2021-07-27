Man killed after being struck by Metra train near Libertyville

An unidentified man was struck and killed by an outbound Metra train near Libertyville just after 8 a.m. today, Metra officials said.

Metra officials said the man was standing "on the tracks" when he was struck by the train several minutes after the train departed the Libertyville station toward its next stop in Fox Lake.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

The train was stopped for nearly two hours and other train traffic on the line was halted as well, but trains have started moving again, Metra spokeswoman Sylvia Cooper said.

She urged commuters to visit metra.com to check the status of trains on the line and other service alerts.