Kaneland Unit District 302 board narrowly agrees to make masks optional in the classroom

The Kaneland Unit District 302 board, in a 4-3 decision with President Teresa Witt as the tiebreaker, approved a back-to-school plan that includes making wearing masks optional in the classroom, regardless of vaccination status.

The district's back-to-school learning plan, which the board reviewed on Monday, includes information about cleaning, cafeteria and other school day protocols.

As part of the plan, fully vaccinated students and staff don't need to wear masks while in school. Those who are unvaccinated are "strongly encouraged," but not required, to wear a mask.

Those who are not vaccinated also are encouraged to participate in the state's SHIELD saliva-based testing program. In addition, masks are not required outdoors "unless specific crowded events would warrant mask-wearing."

However, regardless of vaccination status, all passengers on school buses will be required to wear masks.

The district will continue monitoring state and county COVID metrics, and it "will pivot to additional layers of mitigations such as masks, when needed, based on the previously mentioned metrics of local health department guidance."

Board members Ryan Kerry, Addam Gonzales and Bob Mankivsky, along with Witt, approved the plan. Members Meg Junk, Aaron Lawler and Jennifer Simmons voted against the plan.

"I envy people for (viewing) this as very easy. This is not easy for me at all," Witt prefaced before her pivotal vote. "However, I have certain personal feelings. But I have faith in our school district. I have faith in our professionals. And I believe we follow the guidance. I believe that the guidance has been followed in making this recommendation.

"So I'm voting yes for the recommendation."

The Illinois Department of Public Health recently warned districts that opt not to require masks to consult with their health insurers. In addition, the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending all students, teachers and staff wear masks inside schools when classes resume.

All students will be returning to full in-person learning five days a week and will no longer have to pre-certify health symptoms before attending school. Visitors, students and staff will not be able to enter school buildings if they're experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms.

The district will not be offering a remote option, whether for medical or personal choice. However, should a student be ordered to quarantine, a livestream is expected to be available.