COVID-19 update: 13,852 more shots, 5 more deaths, 1,669 new cases

Elgin resident Patrick Rich receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Audra Chambers during a clinic Jan. 29, at Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital. Courtesy Northwestern Medicine/Jan. 29

Illinois public health officials today reported 13,852 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

Vaccine providers are now averaging 17,776 doses administered a day over the past week, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH records now show that 56.2% of the state's vaccine-eligible residents who are 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 71.9% of that population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported five more COVID-19 deaths, while 1,669 new cases of the disease were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 23,414, with 1,413,490 infections in Illinois since the outset of the pandemic.

Hospitals throughout Illinois reported treating 801 COVID-19 patients, 169 of whom are in intensive care. Both figures are up significantly from a week ago.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate, which health officials use to track the growth of infection within a certain population, is at 3.7%. Case positivity is the percentage of tests that result in new cases. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Also today, several media reports indicated the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to revise its guidance on mask wearing indoors to once again include all vaccinated individuals wear masks to control the rapidly increasing surge of delta variant cases throughout the country.