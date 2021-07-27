Aurora man dies after being hit by vehicle in Hoffman Estates
Updated 7/27/2021 9:42 AM
Hoffman Estates police officials said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Monday near the intersection of Higgins Road and Governors Lane.
The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man as Jamal Johnson, 42, of the 1000 block of Park Hill Circle in Aurora.
Police said Johnson's death remains under investigation.
