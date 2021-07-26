What to watch on the Olympics Tuesday

Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Tuesday, July 27.

1 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.: Gymnastics, NBC5

1 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.: Swimming, NBC5

3 a.m.: Women's soccer, USA vs. Australia, USA Network

5 a.m.: Swimming, USA Network

6 a.m.: Softball, Gold medal game, NBCSN

11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Swimming, NBC5

7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Swimming, NBC5

7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Rowing, CNBC