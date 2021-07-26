What to watch on the Olympics Tuesday
Updated 7/26/2021 2:56 PM
Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Tuesday, July 27.
1 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.: Gymnastics, NBC5
1 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.: Swimming, NBC5
3 a.m.: Women's soccer, USA vs. Australia, USA Network
5 a.m.: Swimming, USA Network
6 a.m.: Softball, Gold medal game, NBCSN
11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Swimming, NBC5
7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Swimming, NBC5
7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Rowing, CNBC
