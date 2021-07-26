Waukegan man killed in crash

Authorities say a Waukegan man in his 20s died Saturday after he lost control of his vehicle and struck another car and a utility pole.

Investigators believe the man was driving a black Dodge Charger west on the 1900 block of Dugdale Road about 9 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The Charger hit a black Honda Accord, then the pole, according to a news release issued Monday by the Waukegan Police Department.

The electrical lines were live and in contact with the Dodge, which prevented officers from approaching until ComEd employees arrived.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released pending family notification.

The front-seat passenger of the Dodge, a man in his 20s from Racine, Wisconsin, was also taken to a hospital with moderate injuries but is expected to survive.

The driver of the Honda, a man from Waukegan in his 20s, was the only occupant of his vehicle and was not injured.

Investigators believe speed was a major factor in crash. No tickets have been issued, but the investigation continues.