 

Motorcyclist killed in Naperville collision

 
By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 7/26/2021 9:50 PM

Authorities say a 29-year-old motorcyclist died Monday after a traffic accident in Naperville.

Naperville police responded at 3:34 p.m. to the area of Washington Street and Royce Road for a collision between a black Honda motorcycle and a silver Dodge Durango, according to a news release from Naperville police.

 

The motorcyclist, a Naperville man, was driving north in the left lane of Washington Street and the Dodge Durango was turning east onto Royce Road from southbound Washington Street when they collided.

The motorcyclist was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he died. The condition of the Durango driver, a 54-year-old Bolingbrook woman, was not available Monday night.

The roadway was closed during the initial investigation and reopened about 8:30 p.m.

