Lightfoot: No second thoughts about Lollapalooza as COVID cases rise

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has sounded the alarm about the Delta variant and the rise in COVID-19 cases among the large number of unvaccinated Chicagoans, while also saying she has no regrets about green-lighting Lollapalooza's return to Grant Park this weekend with hundreds of thousands of young people jammed together, in front of multiple stages, dancing, singing and swaying to the music.

To be allowed to enter Grant Park, attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours. That's a lower standard than the original plan to require a negative test no older than 24 hours.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Lightfoot said she has no second thoughts about green-lighting the city's marquee music festival.

That's because the event is outdoors and because, as the mayor put it, Lollapalooza organizers have done "a tremendous job of educating" their "core" patrons about the need to get vaccinated.

