Lake Villa toddler's drowning appears to be tragic accident, police say

The suspected drowning of a toddler Saturday in Lake Villa appears to be a tragic accident, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 3-year old boy apparently fell into a pool at a home on the 100 block of Balsam Avenue, said Lake Villa police Lt. James DeCaro.

The boy was identified by the Lake County coroner's office as Zayden Zavodny of Lake Villa.

Fire and police were called to the residence about 8:50 p.m. The child was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate drowning as the cause of death, according to Banek.