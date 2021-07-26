Feder: WBBM Newsradio adds digital managing editor

As part of a "multiplatform transformation" of its news brands nationwide, Audacy is putting more eggs in the digital news basket of WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM.

Lauren Hill, who was a content editor and digital producer at the Chicago Tribune before she left with a buyout last month, has been hired as digital managing editor at the all-news station.

Hill starts today in the newly created position.

The journalism graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia joined the Tribune in 2014 and most recently was entertainment content editor.

In an email to staffers, Gleason said additional hiring in the coming weeks will include a content producer, two social media and community editors, a managing editor of podcasts and multimedia, and two other podcast producers.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.